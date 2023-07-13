Sawtooth Festival set for this weekend in Stanley - East Idaho News

STANLEY — If you want to beat the heat this weekend, the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce invites you to the third annual Sawtooth Festival for Arts, Crafts and Food.

The two-day event is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. In its third year, the festival aims to bring local, regional and state artisans to Stanley for a party that embodies small-town hospitality.

Jeffrey Hall, one of the event’s coordinators, told EastIdahoNews.com that the festival focuses on bringing together local, regional and Idaho vendors. This year, festival-goers can enjoy delicious food, beautiful art, and great beer (for those of age, of course) while they listen to live music.

Hall said they expect between three and four thousand people. Not too bad for a tiny town of just over 100 people.

All of this, of course, seems just like every other summer festival out there. The difference, Hall said, is an important one.

“All the profits from the festival will be awarded back to the Stanley community through grants,” he said.

“This is really, truly a community benefit event,” he said. The festival awards $12,000 to $13,000 in grants each year to the Stanley community. Grants have been awarded to the Stanley Fire Department, the local clinic, schools and more. The hope, said Hall, is to promote the businesses within the community.

The festival will take place on the Mountain Village Lawn, located at 325 Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley. It will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.