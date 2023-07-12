 Seniors celebrate living life on the softball court - East Idaho News
Seniors celebrate living life on the softball court

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Homestead Assisted Living

Recently, Homestead Assisted Living Center brought its residents together for a time honored American tradition — softball!

More than a dozen seniors participated in the game, and laughter was plentiful. Some of the seniors used wheelchairs and other got around on foot. The runs were plentiful.

All in all it was a great time, filled with many memorizes. Watch highlights of the game in the player above.

