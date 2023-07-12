Seniors celebrate living life on the softball court - East Idaho News

Seniors celebrate living life on the softball courtPublished at
Recently, Homestead Assisted Living Center brought its residents together for a time honored American tradition — softball!
More than a dozen seniors participated in the game, and laughter was plentiful. Some of the seniors used wheelchairs and other got around on foot. The runs were plentiful.
All in all it was a great time, filled with many memorizes. Watch highlights of the game in the player above.
This story is sponsored by The Homestead Senior Living. We love seniors! For more than a decade now we have made it our passion to provide exceptional senior living at an all inclusive rate. Our goal is to provide an active, worry-free, safe and comfortable atmosphere for you and your loved ones so that you feel at home.