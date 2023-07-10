Woman injured in rollover crash near Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — First responders are investigating a rollover crash near Rigby Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Fullmer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened at 1:50 p.m. on the south side of town on U.S. Highway 20.

Details about what happened aren’t entirely clear. Fullmer isn’t sure if another vehicle was involved, but she says the woman driving the vehicle that flipped walked away with minor injuries. She wasn’t hospitalized.

“It looks a lot (worse) than it really was,” Fullmer says.

The name of the victim was not specified.

Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane in proximity to the crash. Traffic was delayed initially, but Fullmer says traffic is now flowing, as of 2:45 p.m. Traffic is expected to return to normal soon.

Idaho State Police is assisting with the response.