Woman who saved unconscious baby holds back tears during this Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

A few months ago we received an email about a woman named Janna who jumped into action and helped save a baby who stopped breathing. It said:

Janna’s neighbors found their 8-month-old baby not breathing and unresponsive. In a panic, they called Janna because they knew she knows CPR. Janna is a full-time caregiver for her handicapped daughter so all of her family has been CPR certified. They told her to hurry and come over because they needed CPR!!

She ran over with no shoes on at 9 am, not knowing what was going on but soon as she got there, she immediately started CPR on the baby boy. After some time, he started to gain a pulse and then an ambulance arrived. The family is so grateful their baby is still here with us after Janna was able to essentially save his life. They later sent him to Primary Children’s Hospital and unbeknownst to them, found he has a heart defect.

We decided to thank Janna for her actions and surprised her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video in the player above!