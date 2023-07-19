You have to see this! Man wrestles Burmese python in viral video - East Idaho News

Jake Waleri, 22, wrestles a Burmese python in Florida.| Courtesy Inside Edition

NO THANKSSSS — A 22-year-old man has gone viral after a video of him wrestling a Burmese python was shared online.

Jake Waleri was out with three friends hunting for pythons at 1 a.m. in Florida when they came across the 19-foot long snake.

The viral video, which was shared July 16, shows the angry snake lunging at Waleri with its mouth wide open. Waleri quickly grabbed the snake’s neck and the reptile coiled itself.

“I was lucky enough to get a grab on him without getting bit,” he told Inside Edition.

In the video, one of his friends can be heard yelling “Let’s go!” while watching the dangerous moment unfold. His friends came to the rescue and helped subdue the python and tape it’s mouth shut.

“It was absolute chaos,” Waleri said.

The python was the longest Burmese python ever captured in Florida. The news outlet said it was legal for Waleri to wrangle the snake because Burmese pythons are an invasive species.