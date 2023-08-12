12-year-old calls 911 to report house on fire in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 12-year-old boy called 911 to report the house he was in was on fire.

The structure fire happened at a small two-story home at 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 6000 block of South Ensenada Circle in Bonneville County.

There were two adults and two children inside the house when the fire started, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The 12-year-old boy called 911 while a man attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The boy told dispatch that the front of the house was on fire, flames were on the ground and roof and 10 feet above the house. The garage was fully engulfed in flames too.

Firefighters had most of the fire extinguished within five minutes of arriving.

Everyone in the house was evacuated safely. One man was treated on the scene by EMS for smoke inhalation and then went to the hospital by private vehicle.

The garage is a complete loss, however, firefighters were able to keep the fire from going inside the home.

There is smoke and water damage to the house. Total damages are estimated at $100,000 for the structure and $40,000 for the contents inside the garage, the news release said.

The Chaplains of Idaho were on the scene to assist the family with immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time but is under investigation.