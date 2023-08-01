18,000-acre Hayden Fire now 47% contained - East Idaho News

LEADORE — Firefighters still haven’t determined the cause of the Hayden Fire nearly two weeks after it started.

The 18,085-acre blaze started on July 19 about 18 miles west of Leadore in “steep and difficult terrain” with spruce fir trees inside the Salmon-Challis National Forest. No one’s been injured and there’s no threat to homes or buildings in the area.

Though it’s grown more than 3,000 acres since Friday, it’s now 47% contained, according to a Tuesday morning news release from fire officials.

RELATED | Firefighters make progress on Hayden Fire over the weekend

Crews made significant progress on getting ahead of the fire Monday, which was only 5% contained, as of Monday morning. Their strategy in managing it relies heavily on building a perimeter around natural barriers. Firefighters are focused on protecting “threatened and endangered species,” rangeland and sage grouse habitat in the path of the blaze.

“Progress was made on the eastern flank as crews continued ignition operations on the west side of Mill Creek tying areas burned by the spot fires into the fires edge,” fire officials say. “The fire continues to consume dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter. Yesterday, air resources were very successful corralling spot fires inside the line and introducing fire to broaden the burned area along the fire lines.”

More than 700 people are involved in the firefighting effort Tuesday. Today’s operation is focused on “further deepening the primary line from Tobias Creek northwest to Boulder Flat.”

Though conditions are expected to be hot and dry Tuesday afternoon, other weather factors will be advantageous to fire personnel. A red flag warning is no longer in effect in eastern Idaho, and the forecast is calling for significantly reduced winds over the fire.

Officials say “monsoonal moisture” will move into the area Wednesday night along with cooler temperatures, which brings an increased chance of rain on Thursday.

“Smoke will heavily impact areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire perimeter, along Hayden Creek and the foothills to ID Highway 28 at Lemhi. All locations will experience mid-day relief on Tuesday with warming temperatures and gusty winds,” according to the smoke outlook from firefighters.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. Portions of SCNF are closed as well. For more information, click here.