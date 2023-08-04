A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who has volunteered nearly 56 years at Portneuf Medical Center - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about Karen, a Pocatello woman who has volunteered at Portneuf Medical Center for nearly 56 years! Karen plays a vital role in keeping the gift shop open and working with others to make the hospital a better place.

Karen is active in the community, attends local sporting events and always has a smile on her face. She’s willing to help anyone who crosses her path.

We decided to surprise Karen and thank her for all she’s done. Check out the video in the player above!