A missing hiker in Wind River Range has been found dead - East Idaho News

PINEDALE, Wyoming — After days of searching for a Minnesota hiker who went missing in Wyoming, crews have located his body.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming had been looking for 64-year-old John Diepholz in the Wind River Range area out of the Elkhart Park trailhead.

On Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., Tip Top Search and Rescue crews found an unresponsive man near “an unnamed lake above Spider Lake,” a news release said. The man had died of injuries that were consistent with a fall. He was later identified as Diepholz.

Diepholz was reported overdue on Monday, and crews had been looking for him ever since by helicopter and by ground.

He was on a solo trip that began on Aug. 5. He was due out of the area on Aug. 16.

“Tip Top Search and Rescue and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John for their loss. It was not the outcome any of us wanted, but we can at least bring some closure to all involved,” the news release from the sheriff’s office said.