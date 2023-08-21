A wind warning is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho as some areas set rainfall records - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two cities in eastern Idaho broke daily rainfall records this weekend, while other towns still saw a good amount of rain.

According to Meteorologist Audra Moore with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, Stanley and Challis broke records on Sunday.

Stanley: 0.88 inches of rain and broke the old record of 0.55 inches from 1983

0.88 inches of rain and broke the old record of 0.55 inches from 1983 Challis: 1.04 inches of rain and broke the old record of 0.75 inches from 1974

Here are rain totals in other cities in the last 24 hours from 6 a.m. Sunday until Monday at 6 a.m.:

Pocatello: 0.34 inches

0.34 inches Idaho Falls: 0.45 inches

0.45 inches Rexburg: 0.56 inches

0.56 inches Blackfoot: 0.53 inches

0.53 inches Arco: 1.17 inches

1.17 inches Driggs: 0.05 inches

0.05 inches Island Park: 1.14 inches

1.14 inches Soda Springs: 0.14 inches

“We are not totally done with precipitation. We still have more rain and storm chances today, even into Tuesday,” said Moore. “We are going to be keeping an eye on flooding potential. If anybody sees any flooding, we always appreciate any reports.”

A flood watch has been issued in Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo, according to NWS.

“I know up in the central mountains today especially, we’re still expecting plenty more rain and some parts of the central mountains have already seen between one to two inches of rain, so that’s quite a bit there,” Moore said.

Wind warning

Besides the rain, there is the wind too. A high wind warning was issued Monday that is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. There could be winds from 35 to 45 mph, with gusts around 60 mph. Places affected include Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.

There is a wind advisory in place, too from noon to 9 p.m. in Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.

There could be winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

“The strongest winds will definitely be today and once we get into tonight, we’ll start to see them back off and tomorrow it will certainly still be breezy but not nearly as windy as today,” Moore said. “With the wind, just a reminder, if there’s anything that people don’t want blown away…either bring it in or tie it down or secure it somehow.”

Click here to monitor the weather in your area.