Ammon woman charged following alleged attack that may have involved brass knuckles - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman police say caused significant injury to another woman’s face during a physical altercation has been charged with a felony.

Tasha Dawn Gibson, 39, faces one count of aggravated battery following the Lava Hot Springs altercation.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting an attack in which brass knuckles were used around 2:30 a.m. on August 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she and her husband were involved in a verbal altercation when Gibson “butted in.” The victim said Gibson asked her if she wanted to talk, to which the victim agreed. But Gibson, she said, began to shove and elbow her.

Another person attempted to separate the two women, but Gibson pushed the other person out of the way. Gibson reportedly attacked the victim while wearing brass knuckles while punching the victim.

The victim could not recall how many times Gibson hit her.

Deputies described the victim as having multiple actively-bleeding wounds to her face, a bruised eye and several read marks spanning much of her face.

While EMTs treated the victim, deputies located Gibson, who refused to speak with deputies.

Deputies told Gibson she did not have to speak to them, but they were interested in hearing her side of the story.

Gibson said that it was just a fight between two women. She said she believed she suffered a bloody nose during the altercation.

“Sorry, she can’t fight,” Gibson said, according to the affidavit.

Asked if she was wearing brass knuckles at the time of the fight, Gibson told deputies she was not, but that she does wear rings.

Deputies also spoke with one witness who said he was in possession of two sets of brass knuckles. He provided both to the deputies, who inspected them and noted in police reports that neither appeared to have been used or washed recently.

A different witness told deputies that she knew Gibson to carry brass knuckles regularly.

Gibson was taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. She was released three days later, after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order has been issued, barring Gibson and the victim from any contact.

Though Gibson has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Gibson could face up to 15 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing Monday.