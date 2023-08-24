Annual Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser taking place in Idaho Falls this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The popular Dash for Down Syndrome race and celebration that honors children and adults with the genetic condition is returning for its ninth year.

The fundraiser is put on by a local nonprofit organization known as Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect. The funds raised at the event go to EIDS to help service families in eastern Idaho, as well as run all of the EIDS programs.

The Dash for Down Syndrome will take place at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Saturday at 8 a.m.

“It’s a day of celebration for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community,” said Rochelle Larsen, Dash for Down Syndrome race director and president of EIDS.

There will be a 10K, 3.21-mile walk/run and celebration walk. People can register for one of the three race options as an individual or as teams.

A free pancake breakfast will be held for participants. Various booths will also be set up for those in attendance to check out. Larsen said there would be face-painting and balloon artists, bounce houses, yard games, bubbles and popcorn.

“You name it, we’ve probably got it at the event,” Larsen said. “It’s a fun, family-friendly event.”

Larsen hopes the fundraiser will help people connect with other individuals and families. She also wants those with Down syndrome to “feel that it’s their special day.”

“We want the community to see the value that individuals with Down syndrome add to our community and what they have to offer,” Larsen explained. “Lots of times, people are nervous or scared about things they don’t know. The more visibility we can get and the more connection we can have with those that we may not typically associate with, the more accepting and the more we can see we’re more alike than we are different.”

Community members are also invited to walk through the Angel Garden that honors people with Down syndrome who have passed away.

“Lots of times, individuals with Down syndrome pass away at a younger age than the typical population,” Larsen mentioned. “We like to honor those who pass away because they are always going to be part of our group and always part of our hearts and our family.”

Over 1,000 people have already registered for this year’s event, including 87 individuals with Down syndrome. Larsen said they are expecting to break last year’s record of 1,200 participants.

“We’re one of the biggest events that happen down at Snake River Landing, and we’re super proud of that,” she said. “To see the support the community and our sponsors give us is really amazing because we couldn’t do it without them and the participants.”

To participate in the event, click here. Registration ends Friday at 3 p.m.

More information on how to volunteer at the event, can be found here.