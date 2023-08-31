Woman specializing in PTSD and trauma therapy opens clinic in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New counseling center open for business in Idaho Falls

Lobby inside the entrance at The Counseling Agency. | Courtesy Whitney Anderson

IDAHO FALLS — Whitney and Jordan Anderson are thrilled to be the new owners of a new counseling center in Idaho Falls.

The Counseling Agency opened July 1 following a remodel of a pre-existing building at 611 Hoopes Avenue. Whitney recently completed her master’s degree and is now a licensed social worker. She offers marriage and individual counseling services to teens and adults, but her specialty is helping people dealing with trauma and PTSD.

She’s developed her own therapy called FITT — Focused Imagery Trauma Therapy.

“It’s a three-step process and helps people in eliminating or lessening their symptoms of trauma and PTSD,” Whitney tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Though people often associate PTSD with military veterans or people who have been in a crash or experienced abuse, Whitney says trauma can occur for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, clients experience what she calls “vicarious trauma.”

“You can have symptoms of PTSD just from your kid going through a car accident or having to be a support person for someone who’s going through (something difficult),” says Whitney. “Watching a fight happen or witnessing violence can cause PTSD.”

Whitney’s interest in psychology stems back to her childhood. For as long as she can remember, she’s been good at listening, and she’s always wanted to help people.

While serving a mission in Taiwan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she realized how many people struggle with mental illness and aren’t aware there are resources to help them.

“If you live in Taiwan and have bipolar disorder, they just put you in an institution. There’s no counseling, medication or real knowledge about mental health, and so those people are really at risk,” Whitney says. “That’s when I decided to help people with their mental health.

As a college student, she dabbled in psychology and sociology before discovering social work. The latter is where she found her true calling.

She’s been working with clients for the last year and a half, and she and her team have acquired about 200 clients since opening.

For Whitney, the most rewarding part about helping patients is seeing how the principles they apply have worked in their lives.

“Their face lights up. They’re just so happy. That’s what the biggest payout is,” says Whitney.

Whitney is hoping to eventually outgrow the space she’s in, but for now she’s happy to be up and running and serving clients in eastern Idaho. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 522-4885.

Sign outside the business at 611 Hoopes Avenue in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

