Bonds, levies and a trustee recall on the ballot this Tuesday - East Idaho News

It’s a school election day Tuesday and patrons in eight districts will decide whether to fund bonds and levies slated for buildings, building repairs, security enhancements and computers. In West Bonner, voters will gather for a recall election that will decide the future of their trustees.

There is just over $67 million spread across the taxpayer obligations. The March and May elections were far greater asks — about $473 million was approved and $1.2 billion rejected by voters.

Check to see if you’re registered to vote by using the secretary of state’s voter record search tool. If you aren’t registered, you can do so on Tuesday at your polling place with a valid form of identification and proof of address.

Head to vote.idaho.gov to find your polling place and other voting information.

To find your sample ballot, search for your county on the secretary of state’s elections information website, and follow the corresponding link. You can also find a general sample ballot with statewide races at Vote Idaho.

Bonneville

What: $34.5 million bond issue.

What’s at stake? The bond will pay for a new elementary school, slated for a $32 million construction cost. The remaining $2.5 million will go towards repairing and replacing roofs throughout the district.

What’s the process? All bond issues require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The bond is estimated to cost a total of $37,479,392 at a 3.55% per annum interest rate. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $35 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Further reading: Bonneville school district bond breakdown

Shoshone

What: $8.2 million bond issue.

What’s at stake? Acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to Shoshone Elementary School, renovating and remodeling Shoshone High School, which includes entrance modifications, office additions, and security enhancements, acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility, and renovating other existing school facilities.

What’s the process? All bond issues require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The bond is estimated to cost $8,543,818 at a 3.91% per annual interest rate. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Further reading: Shoshone school district bond breakdown

Vallivue

What: Two-year, $14 million supplemental levy.

What’s at stake? The supplemental levy will pay $3.5 million for salaries and benefits, $1.25 million for technology, devices, and support, $1 million for transportation, $750,000 per year for district enhancement programs, and $500,000 for classroom curricula.

What’s the process? A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $76 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Further reading: Vallivue supplemental levy information page

Marsh Valley

What: Two-year, $2.2 million supplemental levy.

What’s at stake? The supplemental levy will pay $582,000 per year for district salaries, $200,000 for classroom curricula, $156,000 for facilities upkeep, $100,000 for special ed and gifted programs, $42,000 for athletics, and $20,000 for arts programs.

What’s the process? A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Further reading: Marsh Valley School District

Orofino

What: Two-year, $5.37 million supplemental levy.

What’s at stake? The supplemental levy will pay $1,735,000 per year for district salaries, $750,000 for maintenance and operations and $200,000 for safety, security and technology.

What’s the process? A simple majority is required to pass this two-year, supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $288 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Further reading: Orofino Joint School District

Shelley

What: Two-year, $1.45 million supplemental levy.

What’s at stake? $150,000 per year for custodial and maintenance supplies, $40,000 for safety and security and a school resource officer, $190,000 supplemental pay for teachers and counselors, $195,000 in supplemental pay for clerical and technology staff and paraprofessionals, $70,000 supplemental pay for transportation personnel, $80,000 for supplemental coaching and advisor stipends for extracurricular activities and travel.

What’s the process? A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $64.94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Further reading: Shelley schools informational flyer

Castleford

What: Two-year, $700,000 supplemental levy.

What’s at stake? $315,000 total for facilities maintenance, $285,000 for teacher and staff salaries and benefits, $43,000 for classroom supplies, $40,000 for extracurricular services, $17,000 for curriculum.

What’s the process? A simple majority is required to pass this two-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers on the proposed levy is $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

Further reading: Castleford School District

