California man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman and transporting her to Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Emiliano Jaime Ramos, 41, of Lompoc, California, pleaded guilty to kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from California to Idaho where she was eventually rescued by Nampa police, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, on Dec. 21, the victim left work at a clinic in California, where she was employed as a medical assistant. Upon walking to her vehicle, she was approached by Ramos who had been waiting for her in the parking lot. The victim and Ramos had previously dated, and following their breakup, the victim refused to meet with Ramos and blocked him from her social media accounts and had blocked his phone number. When the victim entered her vehicle to leave, Ramos opened the back passenger door and jumped into the seat behind her. He then reached around the driver’s seat and pressed a handgun into her right side, leading her to believe she was going to be shot. Ramos then ordered her to drive north, and she complied.

Ramos, who was in possession of a large knife in addition to the firearm, compelled the victim to drive from California to Nevada, Oregon, and eventually to Nampa, Idaho, where Ramos checked them into a hotel. Later, when Ramos was fully asleep, the victim grabbed her cell phone, which had been sitting on a nightstand, and turned it on. She quickly sent a text message to 911, before turning the phone off and placing it back on the nightstand. Once the 911 message was received, Nampa police officers were dispatched to the hotel, where they quickly worked to assemble a team of officers to conduct a rescue. During the morning of Dec. 23, Ramos was arrested by police as he exited the hotel room. It was later learned that during the kidnapping, Ramos sexually assaulted the victim and told her that he intended to kill her in Idaho.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7, and faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“It is humbling for my office to be able to seek justice in this disturbing kidnapping and sexual assault case,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “The victim in this case showed remarkable bravery, and I am also grateful for the quick response of the Nampa Police Department. The public should rest assured that, along with our law enforcement partners, we will aggressively pursue, and hold accountable, those who use firearms to commit federal offenses in Idaho.”

“This is the result of great teamwork, starting with Nampa’s 911 Dispatchers and ending with the successful prosecution,” said Nampa Police Department Interim Police Chief Curt Shankel. “We commend the bravery of the victim in this case and we’re proud of the investigation completed by all agencies involved. For those who find themselves in an emergency, who aren’t able to speak freely, texting to 911 is an excellent option in our region of Idaho.”

In addition to the Nampa Police Department, U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Idaho State Police Forensic Services, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab, Idaho Department of Correction, the Pismo Beach Police Department, and the Santa Maria Police Department, which led to the charges.