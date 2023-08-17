Chubbuck, part of Pocatello under flash flood warning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flash flood warning for North Central Bannock County and Northeastern Power County — Specifically, the city of Chubbuck and the western side of Pocatello.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges have indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across area, with about an inch of rain already on the ground. Another one-half to one inch of rain is possible.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning stated.

Flash flooding could take place in small creeks and streams, the NWS said. Urban area, highways, streets and underpasses are also at risk. Any other area that is low-lying or has poor drainage may also be prone to flash flooding.