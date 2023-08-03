Chubbuck woman to serve probation with mandatory mental health treatment for punching officer - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery on an officer has been sentenced to probation.

Lucinda Karen McGill, 41, pleaded guilty to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, a separate felony charge for unlawful possession of an explosive device as well as two enhancements, were dismissed.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a jail sentence of 18 to 36 months, instead ordering McGill to serve two years of felony probation. As part of the probation, she has been ordered to complete mental health treatment.

McGill was arrested in March after she sent a 911 text stating she felt suicidal and homicidal. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department conducted a wellness check and found McGill walking on Yellowstone Avenue near the Interstate 86 overpass.

Officers offered to help her get home, which she declined. Then, following a brief exchange, she punched one of the officers in the face.

The explosive device charge stemmed from an incident in July 2022. Chubbuck police responded to 911 text messages from McGill reporting an emergency. She did not provide any details about the alleged emergency or a location, so officers responded to her home.

When officers found her, she was reportedly in possession of what they believed to be a molotov cocktail. Police reports show officers knew McGill suffered from mental illness.

Officers seized and disposed of the suspected molotov cocktail, which was described as being a bottle of rubbing alcohol with a rag stuffed into the top.

As part of her ordered probation, McGill will participate in and complete a mental health treatment program.

In addition to probation, McGill has been ordered to pay $445.50 in fees and fines.