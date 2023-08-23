Deputy taken to hospital and released after crash on US Highway 20 - East Idaho News

ASHTON — A Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. by the Fall River Bridge near mile marker 354 on US Highway 20.

A picture of the crash sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office SUV smashed in the front with an ambulance on scene.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle tells EastIdahoNews.com the deputy received minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, released, and is at home resting.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or what specifically happened, along with how many people were in the other vehicle.

Quayle said the Ashton Police Department is investigating the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the police department but has not heard back. We will update this article if additional details are released.