Free popcorn, soda and music. The Idaho Falls Arts Council invites you to a Street Party. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Free popcorn, free soda, a raffle and music. It’s a street party in downtown Idaho Falls this weekend that you don’t want to miss.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council is hosting the “Season Preview Street Party” on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Colonial Theater.

“We are excited to bring this event. (It) is really intended to introduce the art season of what we are doing in the Colonial Theater and the Willard Arts Center for the next year to the community,” said Brandi Newton, the executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

Newton said some of the shows that will be introduced and performed this year, include a Broadway production of Chicago, a satire play of Harry Potter, folk music, jazz music, and much more.

The Street Party in 2019. | Courtesy B2X Brad Barlow

There will be a band at the event on Saturday called The National Parks, which performs American indie folk music. They will take the stage in front of the theater at 7 p.m.

A Street will be closed for the event. It’s free to attend.

Newton added many of the downtown businesses are offering discounts, too, as part of the weekend in honor of the street party.

“We really invite our community downtown to kind of discover the different businesses and activities,” Newton said.

The idea of the street party came from a centennial celebration in 2019 where the theater had turned 100. There was a street party with food and a band.

Courtesy B2X Brad Barlow

“People could walk through and kind of learn about it and it just attracted a lot of people that had not been in the theater before. We got to introduce what we do. We had thousands of people that came through that first time,” Newton said. “We planned then to make it an annual event but then COVID sort of had a different plan. So we are excited to bring (back) this event.”

Newton encourages everyone to visit downtown and check out the street party.

“You can come into the Willard Arts Center through our gallery. You will be able to enter into raffles to win free season tickets as well as just free tickets to individual shows. We’ll have different art activities … (and) there will be a scavenger hunt with prizes for the kids,” Newton said.