Here's why there was a large police presence in Ammon Monday night - East Idaho News

AMMON – A large police presence in an Ammon neighborhood Monday night was a bit concerning for locals.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Dakota Lane off Crowley Road and East 21st South, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. He tells EastIdahoNews.com deputies spotted a suicidal woman driving and pulled her over for a wellness check.

The person who contacted authorities allegedly said one of his guns was missing, and he thought the woman might have been planning to harm herself with it. It isn’t clear whether the woman had a gun.

The ordeal lasted about 10 minutes. No one was hurt. After speaking with the woman, she agreed to let deputies help her access mental health resources.

The large amount of law enforcement vehicles was partly out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of people in the area. Lovell says it also happened around the time a shift change had occurred for the sheriff’s office, which means lots of deputies were on their way home.

Authorities are grateful for everyone’s cooperation during the incident.