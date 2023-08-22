I-15/I-86 System Interchange daytime detour to continue Wednesday morning - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Due to recent inclement weather, the daytime closure of the north-to-west ramp at the System Interchange will continue into Wednesday. Additional time is needed to complete the placement of the steel girders for new bridges.

Traffic will be directed to the Northgate Interchange, adding approximately five minutes to travel times. Drivers will exit at Northgate, cross over I-15, and then proceed south on I-15. The detour will be in place starting at 5 a.m. until work is be completed. The same detour has been in place for the last three weekdays.

Girders are horizontal steel beams designed to support the bridge deck. As the beams are placed over the northbound to westbound ramp it is necessary to close the roadway beneath for the safety of the traveling public.

Ongoing construction at the System Interchange will improve safety and mobility while replacing bridges built in the 1960s. Work is expected to be complete in 2025.

Motorists should exercise additional caution while traveling through the construction zone. Those wishing to receive email updates about the System Interchange project can sign-up at this link. Drivers can also check or download the 511 app for the last traffic conditions on all state highways and freeways.