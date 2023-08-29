Idaho Falls firefighters help battle multiple fires in California - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls firefighters are helping put out fires in California and working over 15 hours for 14 days.

Mark Pitcher, a captain with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and three others from the department are in a city called Hayfork. It’s over an hour from Redding. Pitcher says they are working from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The crew of four. Mark Pitcher is on the far right. | Courtesy Mark Pitcher

The firefighters have worked at least nine different fires in an area of about four square miles and are working in the Six Rivers National Forest.

According to the website for Six Rivers National Forest, there have been approximately 150 lightning strikes across the forest since Aug. 14, resulting in at least 27 confirmed fires.

“It’s super steep country. It’s very remote. In this forest–the Six Rivers National Forest– it is pretty notorious for being super dangerous for firefighters,” Pitcher said. “It’s a pretty dangerous area that we are in.”

A picture that Mark Pitcher took at one of the scenes he was at. | Courtesy Mark Pitcher

According to KRCR, a firefighter (not from Idaho Falls) suffered “catastrophic injuries” while battling the Lone Pine Fire. Six Rivers National Forest officials said the firefighter was hit by a falling tree and flown to a trauma center where he had two successful surgeries.

Pitcher said they have been working different fires, including the Lone Pine Fire. According to Six Rivers National Forest, as of Tuesday morning, the Lone Pine Fire is 90% contained and is 1,684 acres.

“We’ve been doing everything from laying in 3,000 to 10,000 feet of hose down the mountain… We are the jacks of all trades, doing whatever they need us to do. There’s all sorts of resources here: hotshot crews, engine crews, heavy machinery and bulldozers,” Pitcher said.

His team is due to come back to Idaho Falls on Thursday and said it has been good to help the people in California.

“The local people are super grateful. They see you on the streets or see you in the store and thank you for being here. There are signs on the side of the road: they thank firefighters for saving their homes,” he said.

Courtesy Mark Pitcher

Courtesy Mark Pitcher

Pitcher says it doesn’t cost taxpayers to send Idaho Falls firefighters to California because it’s all reimbursed by the government.

RELATED | Four Idaho Falls firefighters sent to Nevada to help wildland fires

“We are grateful for the administration for supporting us and letting us come out here and do this…and for our families. We have all left our wives and kids at home with school starting. It’s a bit of a sacrifice,” Pitcher said.

Additionally, there are firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department fighting the Ridge Creek Fire in northern Idaho near Hayden Lake. They have been there for over two weeks now. The wildfire is 35% contained and 4,369 acres, according to InciWeb.