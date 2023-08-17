Idaho Falls man gets probation for BB gun threats - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault has been ordered to serve probation.

Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, pleaded guilty to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, two additional aggravated assault charges and a deadly weapon enhancement were all dismissed, court records show.

At a July 31 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of 12 to 30 months, opting instead to sentence Bravo to three years of felony probation.

Bravo was arrested in November after Pocatello police responded to a call reporting a man threatening multiple people with a gun. A woman told police she was heading out for work when she found several items that belonged in her car sitting on the ground.

When she approached the car, she found a man — later identified as Bravo — inside the car trying to remove the seats. She said Bravo asked if she planned to sleep inside the car, then asked if he could sleep in it with her. He then hugged her while grabbing her butt.

Bravo was making inappropriate comments to the woman when two of his friends arrived and began yelling at him. Bravo then pulled what the victim described as a black handgun from his jacket and pointed it at all three people.

Officers spoke with the other two victims, who corroborated the story.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the handgun was, in fact, a BB gun.

In addition to the probation sentence, Bravo was ordered to pay $845.50 in fees and fines.