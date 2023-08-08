Idaho gas prices surge for dog days of summer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – As Idaho families wind down their summer vacation plans, higher gas prices are putting additional strain on their budget.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $4.01, which is 10 cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.83 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.

Idaho has also jumped back into the top 10 for most expensive gas prices, sitting in 9th place behind California ($5.07), Washington ($5.00), Hawaii ($4.74), Oregon ($4.66), Alaska ($4.44), Nevada ($4.33), Utah ($4.11), and Illinois ($4.05). At $3.33 per gallon, today’s cheapest fuel can be purchased in Mississippi.

“We’re seeing sizeable jumps in the price of fill-ups this week, and the pressure may not ease in any significant way until we get past Labor Day,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Fuel demand is holding steady, while the recent announcement by OPEC+ that crude oil production cuts will continue is also playing havoc with the market.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $82 per barrel Monday, which is $2 more than a week ago and $10 more than a month ago.

“Barring a major event, like a refinery closure or a major hurricane, prices could remain well below where they were a year ago,” Conde said. “Take advantage of fuel rewards points and discounts from grocery store and other retail purchases to help cushion your bank account.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Aug. 7, compared with a week ago:

Boise – $3.99 (+10 cents)

Coeur d’Alene – $3.99 (unchanged)

Franklin – $4.13 (+19 cents)

Idaho Falls – $3.93 (+14 cents)

Lewiston – $3.93 (+11 cents)

Pocatello – $3.98 (+8 cents)

Rexburg – $3.96 (+8 cents)

Twin Falls – $3.96 (+13 cents)