'I'm not your homie.' Pocatello man charged in crowbar attack - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man attacked another man with a crowbar, sending him to the hospital, police say.

Mitchell John Gonzales, 26, has been charged with aggravated battery.

Pocatello police responded to a call reporting an attack on North Main Street around 5:30 p.m. June 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police that a man had been struck with something and had an exposed bone sticking out of his leg.

EMS arrived before officers arrived and transported the victim to Portneuf Medical Center for emergency care.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness, who said she and the victim were inside their home when the attack occurred. Police reports describe the witness as being “shaky and mumbling” while she spoke with officers.

The witness said that the victim was asleep in the home when Gonzales walked in and began striking the victim with a crowbar. She said she was in fear for her own safety, so she ran out of the apartment and called her family.

She told officers she believed Gonzales was on drugs.

While interviewing other people who lived at the home, officers learned that the crowbar, left there after the attack, belonged to the homeowners.

Officers then went to PMC to speak with the victim. The witness told officers she would also be heading to PMC to see him.

When the officers arrived, they learned that he had been sedated and was not available for questioning.

Before leaving, officers saw that the witness had not arrived at the hospital.

Officers returned to PMC the following day and spoke with the victim.

The victim’s account

The victim told officers that he had fallen asleep on the floor. He said that he heard the door open and felt something hit his legs. The victim said he woke up and lifted his hands to protect his head.

He told Gonzales, “Homie, stop,” according to police reports. To which Gonzales allegedly responded, “I’m not your homie,” while continuing to strike him.

The victim said he called for help from the witness, but saw her run out of the home.

He told police that he believed the witness had something to do with the attack.

The victim requested charges be placed and signed all necessary consent forms for police to take copies of his medical records.

Tracking down the witness

Officers returned to the home to speak with the witness again, but she said she could not speak at that time, as she was with company and had been drinking.

The officers returned again the following day and spoke with the witness briefly. She gave a similar description to the one she provided originally. The officer asked if she would provide her cell phone number, to which she responded that she did not have access to a working cell.

As the officer was leaving, he looked into a window of the home and saw the witness talking on a cell phone.

The officer then spoke with another person in hopes of locating Gonzales, but the other person said they had no way to get in contact with him. They did say, though, that they believed the witness was somehow involved in the attack. She has not been charged.

The arrest

A Bannock County Sheriff’s deputy performing a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 4 identified Gonzales as a passenger in the stopped vehicle. Gonzales was arrested on a warrant related to the alleged attack.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Though Gonzales has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Gonzales could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Wednesday.