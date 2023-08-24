 ISP investigating after man gets off motorcycle, collapses and dies on Idaho highway - East Idaho News
Idaho

ISP investigating after man gets off motorcycle, collapses and dies on Idaho highway

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

AdobeStock 230875298

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal medical emergency that occurred Wednesday at 4:29 p.m. on Highway 97 at mile 85 in Kootenai County.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 68-year-old male from Oregon had pulled his motorcycle over, stepped off the motorcycle, and was drinking water when he collapsed.

CPR and other life-saving techniques were administered but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The highway was closed for an hour. Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION