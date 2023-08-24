ISP investigating after man gets off motorcycle, collapses and dies on Idaho highway - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal medical emergency that occurred Wednesday at 4:29 p.m. on Highway 97 at mile 85 in Kootenai County.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 68-year-old male from Oregon had pulled his motorcycle over, stepped off the motorcycle, and was drinking water when he collapsed.

CPR and other life-saving techniques were administered but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The highway was closed for an hour. Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation.