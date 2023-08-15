Juvenile in custody following incident involving wrench at Bonneville High School - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A juvenile hit another kid with a tool and has been criminally charged after an incident Monday night at Bonneville High School, according to deputies.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at the high school around 10:40 p.m. involving “several juveniles.” During the investigation, it was determined that one of the kids hit another with a wrench, a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says.

Witnesses told EastIdahoNews.com kids were in a fight, but it’s unclear how many were involved and what started it.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the news release. The suspect was identified, interviewed and charged with aggravated battery and transported to the 3-B Detention Center in Idaho Falls.

No names or genders of the juveniles involved have been released.