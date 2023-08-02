Kay Woodcock shares her favorite part of her victim impact statement she couldn't read in court - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Kay Woodcock barely slept Sunday night as she put the finishing touches on the victim impact statement she read during Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing Monday.

It ended up being 18 pages, but due to a variety of reasons, some of it could not be read to District Judge Steven Boyce in court. During an interview with EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday, Woodcock shared her favorite section from the statement that she was unable to give.

“There was my favorite line in the whole statement and I couldn’t say it. I wanted to tell the judge – please do not give her even the slightest bit of hope for leaving prison in anything other than a body bag,” Woodcock says. “That was the best I could hope for. And he did it. So she will be leaving it in a body bag – just however long it takes for her to get into one.”

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandparents, have attended most of Daybell’s court hearings over the past 3 1/2 years. They admit they’ve been outraged, disappointed, discouraged and baffled at times as they’ve worked to obtain justice for their grandson, his sister, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. However, they are pleased Boyce sentenced Daybell to serve life in prison without parole.

“People ask all the time, ‘How are you so patient?’ Well, we haven’t been patient. Sometimes you just have to choose to accept it the way it is and things will happen in time,” Kay Woodcock explains. “We were constantly reminded all of this is in God’s time, not our time. I would say that over and over and over. Unless you want it to eat your insides out, you have you accept it and wait.”

The Woodcocks will now wait for court proceedings to begin in Arizona, where Daybell faces two conspiracy to commit murder charges, and Chad Daybell’s trial, which is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 1.

Kay Woodcock would like him to take a plea agreement and serve life in prison but Larry Woodcock wants a jury to decide Chad Daybell’s fate.

“I want him in trial. It can take a month, two months, three months, we’ll be there. We want him in front of jurors. I want him to try to lie his way out of this,” Larry Woodcock says. “Do I think he’s going to speak? No. I somewhat believe at this point that he’s going to have to look in the mirror and come to a realization of what’s happened.”

The Woodcocks live in Lake Charles, Louisiana but say Idaho feels like their second home. They say the love they have felt has been a bright spot during their real-life nightmare and they appreciate everyone’s support.

“The words of encouragement, the prayers – it’s amazing. I just sometimes think, why are we so blessed? What did we do to deserve the blessing of the world?” Larry Woodcock says. “It’s amazing to me. I can’t imagine this happening in New York or Los Angeles or Chicago because the people here are so totally amazing. I feel like I owe them. I truly do. ”

Watch our entire interview with the Woodcocks in the video player above.