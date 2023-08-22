Law enforcement searches Snake River after being told someone went into water - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement is following up on a report that someone went into the Snake River and didn’t come out early Tuesday morning.

Many people reached out to EastIdahoNews.com and reported seeing several law enforcement vehicles at the river.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about somebody in the water in the Snake River at the Pancheri Bridge after 2 a.m.

A dive team was called, and so was search and rescue. Crews were there for a few hours and searched the area but did not find anyone. Crews followed up later on Tuesday, when it was easier to see.

“So far, we have had nobody reported as missing or not returned home that would have been down there or anything like that,” Lovell said.