Legendary country Martina McBride to perform in Idaho Falls next month - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Legendary country vocalist Martina McBride will be performing in Eastern Idaho next month.

McBride has a concert scheduled at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center on Friday, Sept. 15.

McBride has sold over 23 million albums which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Her hits include ‘Independence Day,’ ‘This One’s For the Girls,’ ‘Concrete Angels’ and ‘My Baby Loves Me.’

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster here. Fans can get access a presale tickets starting Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. A code will be posted on Mountain America Center social media channels at 10 a.m. Wednesday and an email will be sent to Fans First newsletter subscribers.