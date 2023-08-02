Local kids will compete in the 'Kids Tri Harder Triathlon' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — When Melody Christensen runs in the city’s annual youth triathlon, she’s not worried about winning. She’s there because she has fun doing it.

Other kids from around the community will be able to join Melody and show what they’re made of when they compete in the Kids Tri Harder Triathlon, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls.

The race takes place in three phases, the first being a swim in the pool followed by a bike ride and a run on the outdoor course.

Melody, 10, has been running in the triathlon for two years and her mother, Jen Christensen is excited for her to participate again this year.

“It’s not something that I ever did as a kid,” Jen said. “It’s something that’s fun for them to be able to do and they get to try all three (phases) without it being too crazy.”

Melody also loves that her siblings, Talon, 7, and Kiera, 3, can participate in the race as well, “without them having to be a certain age and how we can all just have fun honestly.”

Jen said when Keira ran the race as a two year old, she would wave at people on every block and tell them that she loved them. Then she would keep going, “so slow, but she just had so much fun.”

“I think she’ll remember that and just be all excited,” Jen said.

Jen also said that she likes that the kids in the triathlon can focus more on themselves rather than the competition.

“I like how much it’s about beating your (own) times,” Jen said. “Beating other kids is fun too, but it’s about your own personal times.”

Idaho Falls city spokesman Eric Grossarth said the triathlon has been running for twenty years now and provides kids with a sense of accomplishment once they’ve finished it.

“It’s a cool opportunity where it’s not just the older kids that get to play, but the younger kids as well. (They) get the opportunity to go out (and) enjoy themselves,” Grossarth said. “It fosters an ongoing desire to be active.”

Grossarth said parents should assess their kids physical ability and any possible health conditions to decide if their kids should run in the race. He also said they have volunteers along the course as well as lifeguards in the pool during the race. Parents can also run the race with their kids if they choose to.

Grossarth agreed the triathlon offers kids the chance to focus on their own performance in the race rather then beating everyone else. He said that kids of different ages and ability can race for shorter or longer distances.

“It’s not necessarily you have to have the fastest time, but it’s being able to get out there, have a good time and being active,” Grossarth said. “This activity is a good chance to push your limit and also get introduced to triathlons.”

Jen said that employees of the aquatic center keep the kids safe while they’re swimming, “and also cheering them on the entire way. They are never just sent out there alone. There’s always someone on their side.”

Melody said that anyone who’s concerned that the race might be too competitive for them should know that, “it is kind of like a race but I don’t care about the race part. I just care about having the most fun I can.”

The triathlon is for kids ages three to 13. For more information or to register for the event click here.