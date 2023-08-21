 Man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley - East Idaho News
Local

Man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Motorcycle Crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred on Aug. 18, at 8:42 p.m., eastbound US 26 at milepost 371 in Bonneville County, near Swan Valley.

A 51-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving a Honda VT1100 eastbound on US 26 when he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected and the motorcycle overturned.

The driver was taken via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for an hour in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION