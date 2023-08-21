Man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred on Aug. 18, at 8:42 p.m., eastbound US 26 at milepost 371 in Bonneville County, near Swan Valley.

A 51-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving a Honda VT1100 eastbound on US 26 when he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected and the motorcycle overturned.

The driver was taken via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for an hour in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.