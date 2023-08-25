Man poisoned by ex-wife asks for $72K restitution; judge denies sentence appeal - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A restitution request has been filed on behalf of a man who was poisoned by his ex-wife.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed a request for $72,385.17 last week, court records show. The amount covers the cost of testing as well as medical care costs that have already and will continue to accrue.

Jared Goody told EastIdahoNews.com he must undergo weekly blood treatments as part of his recovery from selenium poisoning.

His former wife, Courtney Goody, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery related to the poisoning and was sentenced to 180 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.

Courtney’s attorney, Curtis Smith, filed a Rule 35 motion — an appeal for a reduced sentence.

Thompson denied the motion, saying in his ruling that the reason for the motion was, in part, a misunderstanding.

“Ms. Goody asserts that her counsel’s notes indicate the Court placed Ms. Goody on probation for (two) years, to run concurrently,” Thompson’s ruling reads. … “The Court did not intend to place Ms. Goody on probation after her period of incarceration, thusly, if the Court stated at the sentencing that it intended to place Ms. Goody on probation, it was an error.”

Upon release from jail and payment of all fees and fines, Courtney’s sentence will be completed, the ruling reads.

The Rule 35 motion also requests Courtney be allowed to complete her jail sentence at a Bannock County Work Release center so she can maintain her employment.

Thompson denied that part of the motion, explaining he had already shown Courtney leniency with his initial sentence. In his ruling, Thompson said he could have imposed a one-year sentence, while adding that Courtney is “fortunate” Jared did not suffer “much more traumatic injury.”

The judge said he felt Courtney has already received “significant benefit” from the plea agreement she received.

“Ms. Goody should have considered potential loss of employment, and just generally, loss of her liberty, when she chose to engage in the present conduct,” the ruling says. … “This Court will not further depreciate the serious nature of these crimes by granting work release.”

A response to the restitution request has not yet been filed by Courtney’s attorneys.