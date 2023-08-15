No injuries reported after fire at recycling business - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY— There were no injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Fremont County business Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at Ard Cor Recycling, according to David Fausett, the Assistant Fire Chief with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department. It’s located on the Teton Highway in Wilford.

In video provided to EastIdahoNews.com, you can see crews putting water in the area of the fire. It’s unknown what caused the fire.

“They had their dump catch fire somehow. Sometimes you never know. Somebody could have illegally dumped something,” Fausett said.

Fausett said firefighters were getting ready to clear the scene as of 9:15 a.m.