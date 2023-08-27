One person killed, others seriously injured in crash near Boise - East Idaho News

ADA COUNTY — The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday just before 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The crash was on Interstate 84 in Ada County. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, said police. One person was killed and others had “serious injuries.”

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about four hours, police said.

No information was available about the drivers of the vehicles or passengers (if there were any).

