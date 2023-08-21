Our pet of the week is 'Barry' sweet - East Idaho News

Barry is a 7-year-old terrier mix looking for his furever home.

He’s a sweet boy–he’s great around people and other dogs. He’d be a perfect buddy to take to work or out and about.

Barry would be the perfect addition to any family! Come meet him and see for yourself!

Barry and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.