Poky High sophomore set to begin role on mayor's youth advisory council - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Addilyn Reinhold is a sophomore at Pocatello High School. As a freshman, she competed at States in both speech and debate.

As she explained to EastIdahoNews.com, Reinhold signed up for the speech and debate team because it seemed like an interesting extracurricular. But after discovering the level of joy she got from her first year competing, she now has dreams of a career that would involve the same skillset.

“I really found my place there, I really enjoy the people and the events and activities that I got to do,” she said. “It’s really changed what I’d like to do for my career path.”

At just 15 years of age, Reinhold is considering a life either in politics or law, she said. And in weighing those options, she has applied for and been accepted to the Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

As part of her position on that council, Reinhold will advise Mayor Brian Blad on matters pertaining to programs, facilities and other concerns impacting the youth in the city.

Reinhold said she believes she will meet a lot of people and make many community connections as she serves the council through her high school graduation.

With three years before graduation comes, Reinhold has not yet decided on a dream college — she is considering one of the nearby universities but also has dreams of attending an Ivy League school.

From there, she could see herself as a campaign manager — or something along those lines.

“After being in speech and debate, I really thought, that’s something I wanted to continue doing,” she said. … “I think it’s going be a really fun and great opportunity for me and my future.”

Reinhold’s mother, Liz Reinhold, joked when asked what it takes to raise a child who, at 15, is excelling in advanced high school classes and has already targeted a dream career. She said it may have been a fluke with a laugh.

“She’s very driven and very goal-oriented,” Liz said. “She doesn’t need her parents, or teachers, or bosses or something like that. She’s going to do the things she needs to do to get where she wants to get.”

Liz said she has always taught her daughter to strive for her personal best, while also pushing her personal best to be better.

“I look up to her,” Liz said of Addilyn.