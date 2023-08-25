Police investigating suspected homicide in Bellevue - East Idaho News

BELLEVUE — Multiple agencies are investigating after a dead body was found at a home in Bellevue.

According to a news release form the Idaho State Police, on Thursday around 6:03 a.m., officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house for a report of a possible homicide.

When they arrived, a Bellevue Deputy Marshal reportedly engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a suspect, who was injured during the exchange of fire. The marshal also observed a dead body on the property.

The body seemed to be the victim of a homicide, according to the news release.

The injured suspect was flown to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise via air ambulance.

No officers were injured.

No further details of the homicide or the officer-involved shooting are being released at this time.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide. The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.