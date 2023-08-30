Police officers and firefighters will go head-to-head for charity - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement and fire firefighters will square off in a game of wheelchair basketball to raise money for charity. Guns vs. Hoses will take place on September 16 at 7 p.m. at Snake River High School.

On the Guns side, the team will be made up of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department. On the Hoses, the team will be made up of the Blackfoot Fire Department.

This event is being organized by two high schoolers, Alyvia Croxford and Nichole Summercorn, for their senior project. The funds raised will go to Santa’s Helpers, a program in Bingham County that helps families who can’t afford Christmas gifts.

“I’m hoping that (we) earn enough money to donate to them and make Christmas better for more families and more kids this year,” Alyvia said.

Five years ago, Alyvia’s older brother, Zachary Croxford, also organized a Guns vs. Hoses wheelchair basketball event. She remembers assisting her brother in that project, like when she went to Bingham Memorial Hospital and helped him pick up wheelchairs.

“As the years have gone by, I’ve thought a lot about it and I’ve decided I wanted to step in his shoes and try to take on the event also,” Alyvia said.

And there will be more than just wheelchair basketball at the event, with mini-games during quarter breaks. During halftime, there will be a hoop shoot and the Blackfoot High School cheerleaders will perform.

Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for students, but people who feel so inclined can also donate more money to Santa’s Helpers.

Jon Croxford, Alyvia’s father and Sergeant with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s been a “proud moment” watching Alyvia and Nichole organize the event.

“They understand what we’re trying to accomplish with the Helpers program and they’re passionate enough about it to get out there and earn the money,” Croxford said.

Croxford acknowledged that it can be difficult for young people to go and ask for donations or schedule meetings.

“But they both understood the principle behind it, which is making families have a extra special Christmas time,” he said.

Alyvia said that when the police and fire fighters compete, “bragging rights” are on the line.

“We have a competitive nature against the firefighters and it is a friendly rivalry,” her father said. He said that despite the rivalry, the departments have great relations with each other.

“Even though we like to tease each other or we put on a little show when people are looking … every single one of the members of the fire department are brothers and sisters of ours,” Croxford said.