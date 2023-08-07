Power outage planned for part of downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power has announced a brief planned outage in a section of downtown Wednesday as part of the ongoing powerline relocation and improvement project. The outage, set to last from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., is necessary for crews to energize new underground powerlines aimed at enhancing energy resiliency and grid modernization.

The outage will affect a 2-block radius west of North Yellowstone Avenue and south of Constitution Street, east of North Shoup Avenue and north of A Street, according to a news release from the city. Approximately 15 customers will be impacted during this period. Idaho Falls Power is coordinating with businesses and properties in the area to keep them informed about the duration and impact of the project.

The line relocation project has received funding, in part, from an Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources grant, which aims to improve energy resiliency and grid modernization in the region. The decision to move powerlines underground was driven by the unique safety challenges presented by overhead lines in the downtown area. Underground powerlines provide better protection from adverse weather events such as strong winds, which often lead to outages. Additionally, this measure enhances the resilience of critical downtown facilities, including City Hall, the County Courthouse, public works offices and law enforcement facilities.

The public is encouraged to direct any questions or concerns regarding the planned outage or the ongoing powerline relocation project to Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430. The power utility is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the community throughout the project’s duration.