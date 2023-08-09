Rexburg's Celebrate Youth is a back-to-school party you don't want to miss - East Idaho News

REXBURG — It’s back-to-school time and that can mean only one thing in Rexburg: Celebrate Youth. The celebration is back for its 19th year on Tuesday, August 15.

Event organizers are excited to have it back in its original location: Porter Park.

“We are going back to one location, Porter Park,” Madison Cares’ Director of Communications Macail Chavez told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’ve received a ton of feedback that people are happy about that, too.”

Celebrate Youth was originally built around the anticipation of the new school year and having a big party. Now, Chavez said, it’s more than that – it’s truly a celebration that allows the community to come together and bond.

“Rexburg is such a tight-knit community anyway, it’s like a thank you and a celebration all together,” Chavez said. “We’re grateful to have an established event like this that we can put on for the community.”

As in years past, a carnival will take over Porter Park for the entire afternoon – festivities go until 7 p.m.

“We’ll have all the usual stuff,” Chavez said, “Free carousel rides, a climbing wall, the mechanical bull.”

Other activities to look forward to are face painting, balloon animals, over 50 raffles and much more. And, of course, there will be free water, Otter Pops, popcorn and Creamies.

New this year is Chalk Wars, where participants get to throw softballs filled with chalk at each other. Another fun addition is the 360 photo booth.

Although the name is Celebrate Youth, the fun is for everybody, Chavez emphasized.

“It’s specifically geared toward youth, but it’s family-friendly. It’s a great time to get out and get to know local businesses.”

Local businesses and nonprofits will have booths where people can win prizes and get to know business owners. Because it’s a free event, there won’t be any money exchanged.

“We’re so lucky to have so many businesses support this event. Everything we’re able to do is thanks to our sponsors,” Chavez said.

Along with normal city parking, the Madison School District is providing two buses each at Madison Middle School and Madison Junior High to provide rides to and from Porter Park. They will be running continuously throughout the day, according to Chavez.

Volunteers are needed to help out. For more information on how to volunteer for the event, click here. Volunteers get a shirt and get to be a part of the celebration.

Celebrate Youth will be on Tuesday, August 15 at Porter Park in Rexburg, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.