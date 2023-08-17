Rigby man transported to hospital after accident on County Line Road - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A Rigby motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday evening. The accident occured on County Line Road, near the Highway 20 exit, says Jennifer Fullmer, the public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Jefferson County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting the accident just before 5:30 p.m., Fullmer reports in a news release.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a GMC pickup with a black motorcycle underneath the front bumper,” Fullmer stated.

The pickup, driven by 30-year-old Tiah Baker, of Ammon, was making a turn westbound onto County Line Road when she struck the motorcycle, driven by Ryan Harris, 45, of Rigby.

“Harris was stopped in the turn lane waiting to turn northbound onto Highway 20,” according to the news release. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker was checked at the scene.

Jefferson County Deputies were assisted by Central Fire Department, Rigby QRU, Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Ambulance.