Teen dies after opening Latter-day Saint mission call - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old boy died shortly after opening his mission call for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Liam Mildenstein passed away on Wednesday after opening his mission call for the church.

Mildenstein was “eagerly anticipating” opening his mission call, hoping with all his heart it would be to Japan, the GoFundMe states. Mildenstein was on vacation in Provo from his hometown in Miami when his mission call came.

Gathered in front of his extended family and friends, Liam read his call out loud, “Tokyo, Japan,” and according to the GoFundMe, his heart gave out. Mildenstein fell to the ground, and despite efforts from medical personnel, he never regained a pulse. He reportedly passed away only an hour after opening his mission call.

“We are all devastated, all of this is completely surreal,” his mother wrote on GoFundMe. “Being far from home creates so many difficult circumstances that we are reaching out for any help or assistance possible. We want to ensure that Liam can be laid to rest peacefully in the middle of all of this chaos.”

Sam Penrod with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has confirmed Mildenstein’s death.

Mildenstein’s aunt, Alicia Mildenstein Davis, posted the GoFundMe yesterday on Facebook and said, “My 19-year-old nephew unexpectedly passed away, right after opening his mission call. There are no words for this heartache. Please consider donating.”

