Teenager arrested after man is found in alley with stab wounds - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A 16-year-old boy is in custody following a stabbing Monday night in American Falls.

The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing around 11:40 p.m. at 2162 River Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, responders discovered a 37-year-old man in a semi-conscious state lying in an alley bleeding from the chest, according to a news release from the American Falls Police Department. EMS transported the man by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition in the ICU.

Shortly after responding to the call, law enforcement located a 16-year-old boy at a residence on the 400 block of Lincoln Street. The teenager was taken into custody and has been transferred to District VI Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of aggravated battery.