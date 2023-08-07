Tiamcan is the pawfect companion - he's our pet of the week! - East Idaho News

Tiamcan is the pawfect companion – he’s our pet of the week!Published at | Updated at
This handsome golden-doodle wants to be your friend! Tiamcan (Tee-am-can) is a rather large dog, weighing in at almost 80 pounds, but he’s a gentle giant. In fact, he gets along with everyone (including cats).
Tiamcan is potty trained and crate trained. He loves taking drives in the car!
This two-year-old fuzzball does like to climb. He’ll climb anything!
Tiamcan and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.
