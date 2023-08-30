Two-year, $1.45 million supplemental levy for Shelley Joint School District passes after election - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A two-year, $1.45 million supplemental levy for a local school district was approved by voters during Tuesday’s election.

Shelley Joint School District 60 asked for a supplemental levy renewal of $725,000 per year for two years.

A supplemental levy is a two-year levy used for general maintenance and operations of the school district. It includes personnel and student programs.

There were 452 votes. 313 voted yes, while 139 voted no. The levy passed with a 69% approval rate. The supplemental levy needs a simple majority to pass.

“I want to express gratitude and thank the community for their support. I feel like we always try to do our best and provide our students with a positive atmosphere to be educated,” Superintendent Chad Williams said.

Williams noted the school district has had a supplemental levy in place since 2010.

“We were able to add a resource officer last year and thanks to this passing, it is going to help us continue to be able to make sure that we have two resource officers in our school district,” Williams said.

According to the school district’s flyer, the levy dollars will be used for the following:

Custodial and maintenance supplies: $150,000

Safety and security: school resource officer: $40,000

Supplement pay for teachers and counselors: $190,000

Supplement pay for clerical staff, technology stage and paraprofessionals: $195,000

Supplement pay for transportation personnel: $70,000

Supplement coaching and advisor stipends and extracurricular activities travel: $80,000

Williams added that the school district will seek a $67.8 million bond to build a new high school during the November election.