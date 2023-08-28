UPDATE: Crews battling wildfire west of Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Local and federal firefighters are battling a wildfire near North Fork and City Creek in the hills west of the Gate City.

The Pocatello Fire Department reports the wildfire started about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The fire appears to be on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service property. They have crews responding, along with local departments.

BLM spokesman Chris Burger said as of 4 p.m., the fire had burned about four acres.

There is no estimate on containment at this time.

No structures are currently threatened.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

The Pocatello Police Department also responded and are advising residents to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com is working to acquire more details and will update this story as we get them.