Utah Jazz player Ochai Agbaji answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m chatting with Utah Jazz player Ochai Agbaji. Ochai was drafted as the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and then traded to the Jazz in September.

He was born in Milwaukee, grew up in Kansas City and played basketball at the University of Kansas.

Here are the questions I asked Ochai:

Since your parents both played basketball in college, when did you start playing basketball?

What led you to make the decision to focus on basketball in high school and what did you do to train and practice?

When you signed your NBA contract, what was the first fun thing you bought?

When you first made it to the NBA, who is the player you were most excited to meet or play against?

What’s it like playing basketball in Salt Lake and do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your mom’s name is Erica and so is mine! What’s your favorite thing about your mom?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Ochai in the video player above. You can follow Ochai on Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.