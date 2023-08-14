VanderSloot will attempt to break rowing world record in live event Monday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot will attempt to break a rowing world record on his 75th birthday Monday.

VanderSloot will compete in the 100 meter indoor row 75–80 year old age bracket in an event that will be livestreamed on the Melaleuca Facebook page.

“I want to prove a point. I have never been an athlete and I’m not the epitome of physical fitness,” VanderSloot says. “But I’ve been using the Peak Performance Pack and Melaleuca nutrition for 35 years. The Peak Performance Pack curbs the effects of free radicals which cause aging. The professional athletes that hold these world records are the best in the world. But free radicals have been causing them to age. And I have been staying younger longer. I plan to prove that!”

This isn’t the first time VanderSloot has competed for a record. Five years ago, on his 70th birthday, he set a new world record for the 100 meter indoor rowing category in the 70-75 year old age bracket. Before the competition, he promised to resign from Melaleuca if he failed in his attempt to break the record.

As VanderSloot’s family members and employees cheered him on, the CEO broke the record, and kept his job, in 14.4 seconds. When he finished, the audience chanted, “Ten more years!”

VanderSloot will attempt the new world record at noon. You can watch it live here on the Melaleuca Facebook page.