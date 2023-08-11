Win a prize at Chubbuck Days as we drop ping pong balls from the East Idaho News Chopper - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — EastIdahoNews.com is proud to join the city of Chubbuck and other vendors for Chubbuck Days this weekend.

Keep your eye to the sky Saturday at noon when we drop hundreds of ping pong balls from the East Idaho News chopper over the Cotant Park baseball fields. Bring your ping ping ball (one per person) to the EastIdahoNews.com booth and exchange it for a prize or treat. If you’re lucky enough to get a ball with a number on it, your prize will be extra special (such as a 75 inch Smart TV, spa package, backpacks and more!).

Stop by and say hi to the East Idaho News team as we celebrate the 63rd annual Chubbuck Days. A big thanks to all the local businesses who are sponsoring the ping pong ball drop and providing prizes this year: